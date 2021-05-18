Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in ResMed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,023,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $291,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,116. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed stock opened at $195.00 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.16 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

