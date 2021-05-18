Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Increased by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,570,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,311,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $87.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

