Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,307 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,698,000 after purchasing an additional 361,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,083,000 after purchasing an additional 42,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.39. 56,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,161,915. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.36. The company has a market cap of $130.89 billion, a PE ratio of -74.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $87.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.