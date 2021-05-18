RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

RCMT opened at $3.56 on Friday. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. RCM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RCM Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RCM Technologies by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

