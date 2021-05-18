Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Under Armour (UAA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Under Armour (NYSE: UAA):

5/5/2021 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

5/5/2021 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $29.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

5/4/2021 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/4/2021 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

4/30/2021 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

4/21/2021 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Under Armour have increased and outperformed the industry in the past three months. The recent momentum in the stock can be attributed to better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2020 results that gained from stellar e-commerce sales and strength in Asia-Pacific region. Markedly, the bottom line showcased an improvement from the year-ago quarter. Brand strength, cost containment and better execution contributed to this upbeat performance. Although traffic trends remained soft in the company's owned and operated retail outlets, the overall rate of conversion remained robust. The company now envisions revenues to increase in 2021. The company’s long-term growth strategy is focused on improving sales through ongoing product innovation, investments in own stores and acceleration of e-commerce, and selling more inventory at full price.”

NYSE:UAA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.65. 167,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,607,182. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 153.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563,901 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 369.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,254,000 after buying an additional 4,128,787 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $42,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 417.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,077,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,202,000 after buying an additional 2,482,700 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 2,770.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,058,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,236 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

