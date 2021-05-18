Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Epiroc AB (publ) (EPOKY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: EPOKY):

5/10/2021 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/10/2021 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/30/2021 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/30/2021 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/30/2021 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/29/2021 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/29/2021 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/29/2021 – Epiroc AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2021 – Epiroc AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/15/2021 – Epiroc AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/15/2021 – Epiroc AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/13/2021 – Epiroc AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/13/2021 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/13/2021 – Epiroc AB (publ) is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Epiroc AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/6/2021 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/6/2021 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/1/2021 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/23/2021 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $24.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

