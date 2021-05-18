Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pan American Silver (PAAS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pan American Silver (TSE: PAAS):

5/17/2021 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$50.00.

5/17/2021 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$50.00.

5/14/2021 – Pan American Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$52.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Pan American Silver had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$49.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:PAAS traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,109. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$40.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$33.86 and a 12-month high of C$53.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 2,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.96, for a total value of C$95,242.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$978,499.92.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

