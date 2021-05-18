Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ElringKlinger (ZIL2)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ElringKlinger (ETR: ZIL2):

5/14/2021 – ElringKlinger had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/10/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €13.20 ($15.53) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €13.50 ($15.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – ElringKlinger had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/6/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – ElringKlinger had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/31/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR ZIL2 traded up €0.52 ($0.61) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €14.04 ($16.52). The company had a trading volume of 151,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,628. The firm has a market cap of $889.57 million and a P/E ratio of -180.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77. ElringKlinger AG has a fifty-two week low of €4.33 ($5.09) and a fifty-two week high of €17.46 ($20.54).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

