Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reed’s had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 1,213.21%.

NASDAQ REED traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. 15,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,702. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $77.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.27. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.

Get Reed's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.