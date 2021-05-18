Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Price Target Increased to $2.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.41. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,707,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,097,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 345.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,227,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 1,727,210 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,943,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.