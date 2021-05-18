Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.42) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $34.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.31 million, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.62. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

In related news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $250,156.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,293.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $106,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,730.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,490 shares of company stock worth $621,812 over the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

