Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Issues Earnings Results

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.59. 64,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.72.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

