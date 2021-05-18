renBTC Market Capitalization Hits $532.76 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 18th. In the last week, renBTC has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $532.76 million and approximately $16.37 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $45,329.77 or 1.00110766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00088234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00022151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.72 or 0.01445946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00063836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00117926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 11,753 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

