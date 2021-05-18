Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RPHM) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:RPHM) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, May 19th. Reneo Pharmaceuticals had issued 6,250,000 shares in its public offering on April 9th. The total size of the offering was $93,750,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $17.18.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.
