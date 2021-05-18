Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RPHM) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:RPHM) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, May 19th. Reneo Pharmaceuticals had issued 6,250,000 shares in its public offering on April 9th. The total size of the offering was $93,750,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $17.18.

In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 666,666 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,763,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,455,665. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Niall O’donnell bought 200,000 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,066,666 shares of company stock worth $15,999,990.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.