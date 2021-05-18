Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.10% of Repligen worth $11,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 685.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGEN. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.20.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $165.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.38. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,667 shares of company stock worth $9,106,790. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

