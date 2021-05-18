Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.81 Million

Analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) will announce $165.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.55 million and the highest is $166.07 million. Resources Connection reported sales of $178.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year sales of $623.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.75 million to $623.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $678.58 million, with estimates ranging from $672.69 million to $684.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Resources Connection had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter worth $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 15.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 76.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $478.56 million, a PE ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

