Reviewing Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) and Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get ModivCare alerts:

This table compares ModivCare and Online Vacation Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ModivCare 2.40% 24.20% 12.07% Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ModivCare and Online Vacation Center’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ModivCare $1.51 billion 1.34 $970,000.00 $1.65 87.52 Online Vacation Center $20.92 million 0.80 $2.93 million N/A N/A

Online Vacation Center has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ModivCare.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of ModivCare shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of ModivCare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ModivCare and Online Vacation Center, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ModivCare 0 0 1 0 3.00 Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 N/A

ModivCare presently has a consensus price target of $170.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.73%. Given ModivCare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ModivCare is more favorable than Online Vacation Center.

Risk & Volatility

ModivCare has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Online Vacation Center has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ModivCare beats Online Vacation Center on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The company also provides in-home and on-site care optimization services, including comprehensive health assessments through a network of community-based clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Online Vacation Center

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents. It also publishes three travel newsletters, such as Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash; and operates a Website that connects travelers with Websites to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.