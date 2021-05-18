Reviewing SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) & Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and SuRo Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

SuRo Capital has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.20%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and SuRo Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital $1.50 million 220.75 $23.95 million N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital 1,249.39% -6.27% -3.94%

Risk and Volatility

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of SuRo Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.9%. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital Government/Credit Bond Index. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust was formed on April 29, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

