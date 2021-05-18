RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.240-1.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.270-0.280 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $437.33.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG stock traded up $4.01 on Tuesday, reaching $239.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,620. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.31 and its 200 day moving average is $340.10. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.97 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.13, for a total transaction of $2,878,730.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,723,678.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total transaction of $4,596,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,998,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,971 shares of company stock valued at $19,383,612 over the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.