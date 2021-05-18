Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) CMO Matthew Ackley Sells 2,000 Shares

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,720.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RBA stock opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.88.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,936 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,290,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,288,000 after purchasing an additional 32,205 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,280,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,004,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

