Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

KNBE has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. KnowBe4 has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.38.

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE opened at $19.10 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

In other KnowBe4 news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

