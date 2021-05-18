Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCI.B. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cormark lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

RCI.B traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$61.47. 644,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$50.68 and a one year high of C$65.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.62.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

