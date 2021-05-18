Ross Stores (ROST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Ross Stores to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ross Stores to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ROST opened at $128.42 on Tuesday. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 152.88, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.58.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

