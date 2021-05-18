Router Protocol Trading 78.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 78.8% higher against the dollar. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $48.97 million and $2.71 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $14.95 or 0.00034919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00092597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.57 or 0.00396112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.86 or 0.00230922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005001 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.13 or 0.01392525 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00047167 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,275,775 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

