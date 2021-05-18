Royal Bank of Canada Boosts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $193.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $193.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.41.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG opened at $179.96 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $89.95 and a 1-year high of $181.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.