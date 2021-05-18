Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stake Lowered by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $2,717,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,548,000 after acquiring an additional 892,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.02.

NYSE:RY opened at $101.27 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $58.45 and a 52-week high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.07 and a 200 day moving average of $86.48.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

