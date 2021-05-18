Royal Bank of Canada Raises WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$148.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$148.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at $112.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.14. WSP Global has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $115.97.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

