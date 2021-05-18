RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells $580,000.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $30,156,873.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RES traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,437. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.71. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in RPC during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in RPC by 696.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in RPC during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in RPC during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RPC during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RES. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

