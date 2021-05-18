Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 404 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 27,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 137.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 29,542 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 841.4% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% in the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,188,000 after buying an additional 519,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.0% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $174.70 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.02.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

