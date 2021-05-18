Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8,258.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,758,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of EDV opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.66. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $177.55.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.