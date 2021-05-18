Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PZA opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

