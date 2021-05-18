Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.7% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $417.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $413.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $292.92 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

