Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 163,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,562 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.62. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.35 and a one year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.