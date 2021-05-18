Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 260 iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

IBB opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.10. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $125.18 and a 1-year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

