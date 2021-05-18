Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,377 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 37.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,832.3% during the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 20,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 146,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,825,000 after buying an additional 60,131 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $136.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

