Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd Grows Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 32.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Bunge comprises approximately 5.1% of Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bunge were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,182,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth $42,654,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,394,000 after acquiring an additional 383,014 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $20,330,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Bunge by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 472,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,989,000 after purchasing an additional 306,418 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

In other news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $133,501.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bernardo Hees bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.32 per share, with a total value of $507,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,549. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707 in the last three months. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BG opened at $89.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.36. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

