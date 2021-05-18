Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 257 at Berenberg Bank

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price target dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 257 ($3.36) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Friday.

SBRE traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 262 ($3.42). The stock had a trading volume of 866,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,402. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 258.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 258.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of £655 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58. Sabre Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a one year high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03).

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 20,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £49,399.20 ($64,540.37). Also, insider Rebecca Ann Shelley acquired 7,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £19,858.39 ($25,945.11). Over the last three months, insiders bought 28,484 shares of company stock worth $6,970,878.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

