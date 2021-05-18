SafeCapital (SCAP) Hits Market Cap of $82,271.72

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 18th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0444 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $82,271.72 and $225.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

