Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital raised Safestore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safestore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Panmure Gordon upgraded Safestore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Safestore to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Safestore alerts:

OTCMKTS:SFSHF opened at $12.10 on Friday. Safestore has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.