salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 144.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,875 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in salesforce.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock opened at $215.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.10. The company has a market capitalization of $198.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.