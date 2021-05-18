Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.840-0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus cut Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.50.
NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $41.87. 6,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,822. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
