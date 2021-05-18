Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Up 9%

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s share price shot up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.98 and last traded at $81.92. 29,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,777,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.13.

Several research firms recently commented on SRPT. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.91.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after buying an additional 35,549 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,643,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

