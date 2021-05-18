Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $437.46 and last traded at $437.46. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $446.73.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SDMHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale cut Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $438.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.97.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

