Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Raised by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,784,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,585,000 after buying an additional 214,094 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,718,000 after purchasing an additional 369,746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,203 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,536,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,425,000 after buying an additional 60,929 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.