Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $88.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.83. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

