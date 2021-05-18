Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) PT Raised to $36.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.90.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $59.51 on Monday. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.84.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scientific Games will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the first quarter worth about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 47.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 14,250.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

