Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CSFB set a C$50.00 target price on Score Media and Gaming and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital increased their target price on Score Media and Gaming from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.34. Score Media and Gaming has a 12 month low of C$5.40 and a 12 month high of C$56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.17.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.59 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Score Media and Gaming will post -0.5938379 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

