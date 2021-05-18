ScPrime (SCP) Trading Down 47.5% Over Last Week

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $17,006.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0768 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 47.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,769,258 coins and its circulating supply is 35,085,647 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

