Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $5,396,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,804 shares of company stock worth $25,748,450. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STX stock opened at $104.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.90.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

