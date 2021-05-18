Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

